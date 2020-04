Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the approval ratings carried out to find out the public opinion on which world leader is handling the coronavirus pandemic well.

As of April 14, PM Modi's net approval rating is 68, up from 62 at the beginning of the year, according to Morning Consult Political Intelligence.

Public opinion based approval ratings of world leaders shown in the charts. @PMOIndia leads #IndiaFightsCorona from the front. Consistent high approval ratings for @narendramodi. Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/fwrRDsp0o7 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 22, 2020

Mexico’s president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has the second-highest net approval over that period, though it fell slightly from 39 in January.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morris's net approval has seen a surge to 26 (from negative 26 on January 1).

Among all ten countries surveyed, Japan’s Abe has the lowest rating (at negative 33) and the worst decline in net approval, having fallen from negative 18 at the start of 2020, the data showed.

Other leaders who have seen their popularity dip during this stretch include US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s Prime Minister Jair Bolsanaro.