FICCI recommends tax incentives for movie theatres
Updated : June 30, 2019 08:26 PM IST
In its budget recommendation, the movie theatre industry body has said that although India is the world's largest producer of movies, its film exhibition industry is largely untapped.
It has sought clarity over the the definition of 'royalty' pertaining to sale, distribution or exhibition of cinematographic films.
