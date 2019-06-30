#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs and lows on June 28
Asian shares inch up as investors await Trump-Xi meeting
Oil prices steady, focus turns to G20 gathering
Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 69.07 against US dollar
Motilal Oswal
Home Business
Business

FICCI recommends tax incentives for movie theatres

Updated : June 30, 2019 08:26 PM IST

In its budget recommendation, the movie theatre industry body has said that although India is the world's largest producer of movies, its film exhibition industry is largely untapped.
It has sought clarity over the the definition of 'royalty' pertaining to sale, distribution or exhibition of cinematographic films.
FICCI recommends tax incentives for movie theatres
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

BJP eyeing 1 crore membership from West Bengal after stellar Lok Sabha showing

BJP eyeing 1 crore membership from West Bengal after stellar Lok Sabha showing

ACCIL lenders approve JSW Group's Rs 1,550-crore takeover bid

ACCIL lenders approve JSW Group's Rs 1,550-crore takeover bid

Honda recalls another 1.6 million vehicles in US over air bags

Honda recalls another 1.6 million vehicles in US over air bags

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV