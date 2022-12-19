Festivals, weddings and sports drive retail sales up in November

Compared to November 2021, the retail sales grew 8 percent in the west, 6 percent in the south, 5 percent in the east and 4 percent in the North.
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Besides Messi and Mbappe, these names deserve a shout out for their FIFA World Cup 2022 performance
IST5 Min(s) Read
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India
IST5 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : CH Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!