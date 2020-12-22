  • SENSEX
Govt invites EoIs for strategic sale of 63.75% stake in Shipping Corp by Feb 13

Updated : December 22, 2020 12:22 PM IST

The government has invited expressions of interest (EoI) for strategic disinvestment of its 63.75 percent stake in Shipping Corp of India (SCI) along with the transfer of management control by February 13, sources informed CNBC-TV18.
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has also issued a Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) inviting Expressions of Interest (EoI) from potential buyers by February 13.
