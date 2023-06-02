Fearing SEBI action, finfluencers now 'renting' analyst licences for a fee

According to finfluencers, RA regulations are highly restrictive and their applications are being rejected.

With the Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) saying that there is “something cooking” to stop unregistered investment advisors, the said advisors already seem to have found a way around.

Madhabi Puri Buch had said that in response to Moneycontrol's question on what it is doing to curb them.

Finfluencers are now ‘renting out’ research analysts’ (RA’s) licences for a fee, insiders told Moneycontrol. The ‘rent’ is around 20 percent of the fee they earn by providing stock tips and trading calls.