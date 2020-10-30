  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market off day's low, Nifty above 11,600
Asian shares falter again, poised for first weekly loss since late-September
Crude slipping a kneejerk reation, says Moody’s Vikas Halan
Rupee slumps 23 paise, settles below 74/USD level
Home Business
Business

FDI in digital media – Clarity or conundrum

Updated : October 30, 2020 04:58 PM IST

The clarification makes no distinction between digital media entities that are purely engaged in ‘news’ as compared to entities, including OTT players, which deal in ‘social’ and ‘entertainment content’ in addition to ‘news’ content.
FDI in digital media was regulated by the Indian government by issuing Press Note No. 4 (2019 Series) (“PN 4”).
FDI in digital media – Clarity or conundrum

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends week with losses, Nifty closes at 11,642; RIL settles 1.2% higher

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends week with losses, Nifty closes at 11,642; RIL settles 1.2% higher

To hike prices by 9.6% from Jan 1: Blue Dart

To hike prices by 9.6% from Jan 1: Blue Dart

Maruti Suzuki's consolidated net profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 1,419 crore

Maruti Suzuki's consolidated net profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 1,419 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV

recommended for you

Advertisement