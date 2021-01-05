Farmer protests: Are big businesses bad or just easy targets?

Going by many of the discussions around the farmers' protests, the poster boys of India Inc are the obvious villains. The protests that were crystallised with the Bharat Bandh on September 25, 2020, against the three new central laws on agricultural produce, their sale, hoarding, agricultural marketing and contract farming reforms, have singled out two entrepreneurs: Ambani and Adani.

Politicians in the opposition camp, as well as popular discourse on social media, believe that the new laws are not just anti-farmer, but have been unleashed to benefit two industrial groups, Reliance and Adani.

Whilst, these firms have borne the brunt of the flak coming in against Indian capitalists, they have also directly suffered due to vandalism during these protests. We have seen images of miscreants ransacking a Reliance superstore in Ludhiana, capturing Reliance petrol pumps in the Doaba region and taking control of Adani’s grain storage silos in Moga district. Boycotting of Jio telecommunications has become a new form of protest.

The argument that these bills empower private agri-business units to buy farm produce freely from any farmer and store any amount also paints a picture of the exploitative big versus the vulnerable small. The story extends further to controlling of the small farmers by mighty agri-business corporations, leading to contract farming becoming the dominant mode of agriculture, where what we eat will be decided by profit calculations of capitalists.

The added arguments are served in the form of crony comprador capitalists who are able to get large sums as loans from Indian banks only for them to be written off. An RTI response suggests that between 2015 and 2019, Rs 7.95 lakh crore of non-performing loans were written off.