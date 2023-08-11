CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsFareMD launches AI driven platform to streamline medical billing in US

FareMD launches AI-driven platform to streamline medical billing in US

FareMD launches AI-driven platform to streamline medical billing in US
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 11, 2023 6:06:51 PM IST (Updated)

The platform's automation and artificial intelligence are poised to combat billing inefficiencies that cost the nation $300 billion annually, the firm said.

FareMD, an NYC-based health tech startup, has launched a platform to streamline medical billing in the US. The platform's automation and artificial intelligence are poised to combat billing inefficiencies that cost the nation $300 billion annually, the firm said.

Share Market Live


FareMD's platform represents a paradigm shift in healthcare billing, along with automating conversion of visit notes. By reducing denied claims, the system ensures that hospitals operate more efficiently, it said.
20 percent of claims reportedly are rejected due to missing documentation, coding mistakes, and inaccurate patient information. High and incorrect medical bills have led to consumer debt reaching $195 billion as of 2020. Coding-related denials alone can cost hospitals up to $15 billion.
Akshit Kandi, Co-Founder at FareMD said, “We are trying to resolve the deep-rooted problem in the American healthcare system. The long tail effects are expected to reduce bill prices for millions of people. I am looking forward to carry the legacy in healthcare, having worked with my father and brother, Anil Kandi and Avish Kandi, in their family medical business OM Pharma INC in Hyderabad, India."
First Published: Aug 11, 2023 11:01 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Lok Sabha passes Bills amending GST laws — 28% tax on online gaming and other proposals explained

Lok Sabha passes Bills amending GST laws — 28% tax on online gaming and other proposals explained

Aug 11, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth

Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth

Aug 11, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X