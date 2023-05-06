Famo Media to soon open offices in Delhi and Bangalore

They are already operational in Punjab, Haryana and Mumbai. Apart from metros, the agency also aims to set up offices in many tier-2 cities.

Famo Media marketing has planned to expand geographically by opening its offices in Delhi and Bangalore. They are already operational in Punjab, Haryana and Mumbai. Apart from metros, the agency also aims to set up offices in many tier-2 cities. They plan to hire people locally in order to boost local employment.

The agency is also going to implement cutting-edge technology to generate tailor-made solutions for clients.

Since its inception in 2017, the agency has doubled its growth. They registered a 100 X growth previous financial year. With the addition of the number of offices, they are set to expedite the process of growth, the agency said.

Anish Gupta, Founder at Famo Media said, “ Our plan is to make our services available both online and offline at all major cities. Our focus is to contribute in the growth of our clients by implying new and tech based marketing solutions and strategies. Famo Media is in process to launch a new online tech-enabled platform for our clients, through new platform, our customers can easily track the progress of their account and share their input and feedback."