Famo Media to soon open offices in Delhi and Bangalore

They are already operational in Punjab, Haryana and Mumbai. Apart from metros, the agency also aims to set up offices in many tier-2 cities.

Famo Media marketing has planned to expand geographically by opening its offices in Delhi and Bangalore. They are already operational in Punjab, Haryana and Mumbai. Apart from metros, the agency also aims to set up offices in many tier-2 cities. They plan to hire people locally in order to boost local employment.

The agency is also going to implement cutting-edge technology to generate tailor-made solutions for clients.

Since its inception in 2017, the agency has doubled its growth. They registered a 100 X growth previous financial year. With the addition of the number of offices, they are set to expedite the process of growth, the agency said.