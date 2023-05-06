English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsFamo Media to soon open offices in Delhi and Bangalore

Famo Media to soon open offices in Delhi and Bangalore

Famo Media to soon open offices in Delhi and Bangalore
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 6, 2023 10:37:46 PM IST (Updated)

They are already operational in Punjab, Haryana and Mumbai. Apart from metros, the agency also aims to set up offices in many tier-2 cities.

Famo Media marketing has planned to expand geographically by opening its offices in Delhi and Bangalore. They are already operational in Punjab, Haryana and Mumbai. Apart from metros, the agency also aims to set up offices in many tier-2 cities. They plan to hire people locally in order to boost local employment.

Recommended Articles

View All
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The agency is also going to implement cutting-edge technology to generate tailor-made solutions for clients.
Since its inception in 2017, the agency has doubled its growth. They registered a 100 X growth previous financial year. With the addition of the number of offices, they are set to expedite the process of growth, the agency said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X