FADA awaits clarity on Madras HC order on bumper-to-bumper insurance for vehicles sold post Sept 1

Vinkesh Gulati, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), on Friday, said that the Madras High Court has suggested making bumper-to-bumper insurance coverage mandatory for every new vehicle that is sold after September 1.

The Madras High Court has recommended making bumper-to-bumper insurance mandatory for new vehicles bought from September 1 onwards. The Madras HC has also recommended that this coverage should be in addition to covering the passengers and owner of the vehicle along with the driver, for a period of five years.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Gulati said, “The Madras High Court has not made it mandatory; it has suggested that it should be made mandatory. We are still awaiting our legal sources to confirm that.”

According to him, the cost of insurance can go up by Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 for a two-wheeler. “The biggest problem here is for the entry-level two-wheeler as the vehicle acquisition cost will go up by Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000. If I talk of a car, which is Rs 3 lakh or Rs 4 lakh, its insurance will go up to around Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 plus,” said Gulati.

“This is a big problem in today's scenario for the customer where the acquisition price has already gone up because of BS-VI and a lot of other safety features. Therefore, the addition of such a big amount will be a very difficult thing for a customer to come up in such challenging times post-COVID,” Gulati said.

