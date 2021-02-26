Facebook switches news back on in Australia, signs content deals Updated : February 26, 2021 08:39 AM IST Facebook did not disclose the financial details of the agreements, which will become effective within 60 days if a full deal is signed. ” The non-binding agreements allay some fears that small Australian publishers would be left out of revenue-sharing deals with Facebook and Google. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply