Fabindia onboards Rajeshwari Srinivasan as new CEO

Lifestyle retail brand Fabindia, on Monday said that it has appointed Rajeshwari Srinivasan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 2023. Srinivasan will succeed Viney Singh, who plans to retire after serving seven years as Managing Director and CEO. Singh will continue to be on the Fabindia board as Non-Executive Director, according to a statement.

William Bissell, Managing Director said, "The Fabindia family welcomes Srinivasan and we are confident that under her leadership, Fabindia’s business will continue to focus on sustainable growth and generate a positive impact for our stakeholders and shareholders."

Srinivasan has over 30 years of rich experience in FMCG, retail, luxury & hospitality sectors. Prior to the current role, she has held executive roles at various Tata Group companies as a Tata Administrative Services Officer across Rallis India, Tata Consumer, Indian Hotels and Titan Company.

Rajeshwari holds an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). She also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Madras Christian College and is a Chevening Scholar.

Founded in 1960 by John Bissell, Fabindia is a consumer lifestyle platform with a focus on authentic, sustainable and Indian traditional lifestyle products. The company has 309 Fabindia stores and Experience Centres, 74 Organic India stores.

The company claims to currently work with nearly 50,000 rural artisans and over 12,000 farmers.