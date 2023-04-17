English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsFabindia onboards Rajeshwari Srinivasan as new CEO

Fabindia onboards Rajeshwari Srinivasan as new CEO

Fabindia onboards Rajeshwari Srinivasan as new CEO
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tanmay Tiwary  Apr 17, 2023 4:15:36 PM IST (Published)

Rajeshwari Srinivasan will succeed Viney Singh, who plans to retire after serving seven years as Managing Director and CEO. Singh will continue to be on the Fabindia board as Non-Executive Director, according to a statement.

Lifestyle retail brand Fabindia, on Monday said that it has appointed Rajeshwari Srinivasan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 2023. Srinivasan will succeed Viney Singh, who plans to retire after serving seven years as Managing Director and CEO. Singh will continue to be on the Fabindia board as Non-Executive Director, according to a statement.

Recommended Articles

View All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


William Bissell, Managing Director said, "The Fabindia family welcomes Srinivasan and we are confident that under her leadership, Fabindia’s business will continue to focus on sustainable growth and generate a positive impact for our stakeholders and shareholders."
Also Read: Meet VLCC’s newly appointed CEO Vikas Gupta
Srinivasan has over 30 years of rich experience in FMCG, retail, luxury & hospitality sectors. Prior to the current role, she has held executive roles at various Tata Group companies as a Tata Administrative Services Officer across Rallis India, Tata Consumer, Indian Hotels and Titan Company.
Rajeshwari holds an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). She also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Madras Christian College and is a Chevening Scholar.
Founded in 1960 by John Bissell, Fabindia is a consumer lifestyle platform with a focus on authentic, sustainable and Indian traditional lifestyle products. The company has 309 Fabindia stores and Experience Centres, 74 Organic India stores.
The company claims to currently work with nearly 50,000 rural artisans and over 12,000 farmers.
Also Read: Fabindia scraps Rs 4,000-crore IPO due to uncertain market conditions
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FabindiaLifestyle

Previous Article

Hathway board appoints Tavinderjit Singh Panesar as CEO; announces Q4 results

Next Article

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant at Mahindra's Chennai industrial park

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X