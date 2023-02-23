EY Entrepreneur of The Year Award 2023 Live: Meet the 12 trailblazing finalists for this year

Here are the finalists:
1. V. Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO, IDFC First Bank Ltd.
2. Irfan Razack, Chairman & Managing Director, Prestige Construction Group
3. Samina Hamied, Executive Vice Chairperson, Cipla
4. Pradeep Kheruka, Executive Chairman, Borosil Group
5. Pawan Jain, Chairman and Rubal Jain, Managing Director, Safexpress
6. Vivek Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Gujarat Fluorochemicals
7. Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Group
8. Ashok Boob, Managing Director and Siddharth Sikchi, Executive Director, Clean Science and Technology
9. Ravi Modi, Chairman and Managing Director, Vedant Fashions Ltd. (Manyavar)
10. Mahesh Pratapneni, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MedGenome
11. Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Co-Founders, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (Mamaearth)
12. K P Singh, Chairman Emeritus, DLF Group, will be felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
With an impressive list of these past winners, the 24 edition promises to unveil more exceptional stories of innovation, resilience, and success. Join us for our live coverage of the glittering awards ceremony, which will recognise some of the country's finest entrepreneurs. The Finalists have been selected from over 250 outstanding nominations and will be felicitated at a grand celebratory Awards Banquet to be held on 23 February in New Delhi.