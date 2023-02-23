English
EY Entrepreneur of The Year Award 2023 Live: Meet the 12 trailblazing finalists for this year

By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 23, 2023 6:59 PM IST (Updated)
The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors visionary entrepreneurs who shape our world, fuel economic growth, and stop at nothing to achieve their greatest ambitions. Every year, an independent jury comprising of some of India’s most eminent business leaders select the finalists and winners of the program. The EOY title winners include some of the most influential and recognizable names across the globe — Falguni Nayar, NR Narayana Murthy, Kumar Mangalam Birla, to name a few. With an impressive list of these past winners, the 24 edition promises to unveil more exceptional stories of innovation, resilience, and success. Join us for our live coverage of the glittering awards ceremony on 23 February 2023 at 7PM.

Feb 23, 2023 6:59 PM

Here are the finalists:

1. V. Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO, IDFC First Bank Ltd.

2. Irfan Razack, Chairman & Managing Director, Prestige Construction Group

3. Samina Hamied, Executive Vice Chairperson, Cipla

4. Pradeep Kheruka, Executive Chairman, Borosil Group

5. Pawan Jain, Chairman and Rubal Jain, Managing Director, Safexpress

6. Vivek Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Gujarat Fluorochemicals

7. Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Group

8. Ashok Boob, Managing Director and Siddharth Sikchi, Executive Director, Clean Science and Technology

9. Ravi Modi, Chairman and Managing Director, Vedant Fashions Ltd. (Manyavar)

10. Mahesh Pratapneni, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MedGenome

11. Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Co-Founders, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (Mamaearth)

12. K P Singh, Chairman Emeritus, DLF Group, will be felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Feb 23, 2023 6:39 PM

EY Entrepreneur of The Year Award 2023 Live: Hardeep Singh Puri to be the chief guest tonight

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri will be the chief guest at tonight's #EOYIndia2023 Awards ceremony.

Feb 23, 2023 6:35 PM

These 11 Finalists and the Lifetime Achievement Winner have combined sales of more than Rs 2,00,000 crores, employ more than 80,000 people, and have a market value of more than 5,00,000 crores, which reflects the size and reputation they have amassed over the years.

Feb 23, 2023 6:25 PM

With an impressive list of these past winners, the 24 edition promises to unveil more exceptional stories of innovation, resilience, and success. Join us for our live coverage of the glittering awards ceremony, which will recognise some of the country's finest entrepreneurs. The Finalists have been selected from over 250 outstanding nominations and will be felicitated at a grand celebratory Awards Banquet to be held on 23 February in New Delhi. 

Feb 23, 2023 6:08 PM

