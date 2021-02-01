Insurance Partner
LIC
Associate Partners
Volvo

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Exxon, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020

Updated : February 01, 2021 06:43 AM IST

The discussions, which are no longer active, are indicative of the pressure the energy sector's most dominant companies faced as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and crude prices plunged.
Exxon and Chevron's shares nosedived last year after a Saudi-Russian price war and the fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak caused the value of oil to the crater.
Exxon, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Budget 2021 Expectations HIGHLIGHTS: FM Sitharaman's 'economic vaccine' coming up on February 1

Budget 2021 Expectations HIGHLIGHTS: FM Sitharaman's 'economic vaccine' coming up on February 1

Republicans press Biden to downsize $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

Republicans press Biden to downsize $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

January GST collection at nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore

January GST collection at nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: Key facts to know about Union Budget
Budget 2021: Key terms you should know
Budget 2021: Here's what individual taxpayers expect from FM
Advertisement