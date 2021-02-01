Business Exxon, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020 Updated : February 01, 2021 06:43 AM IST The discussions, which are no longer active, are indicative of the pressure the energy sector's most dominant companies faced as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and crude prices plunged. Exxon and Chevron's shares nosedived last year after a Saudi-Russian price war and the fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak caused the value of oil to the crater. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply