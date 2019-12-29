Exports to rebound in 2020 but growth to remain subdued
Updated : December 29, 2019 10:11 AM IST
India's export growth is in the negative zone since August 2019 due to a steep fall in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, engineering and gems and jewellery.
Labour-intensive sectors such as carpets, ready-made garments, handloom and leather too are recording decline in export growth.
As per the World Trade Organization (WTO), global merchandise trade volumes are expected to rise by only 1.2 percent in 2019.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more