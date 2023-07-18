Exponent Energy's EV Battery sees only 13% degradation after 3,000 rapid charging cycles

Exponent said the testing reports found only 13 percent battery degradation even after 3,000 cycles of 15-minute rapid charging of Exponent’s proprietary battery pack – the e^pack.

Exponent Energy, a Bengaluru based energy-tech startup claims to have completed comprehensive testing of its EV batteries, in collaboration with TUV India, the Indian arm of the TUV NORD Group in Germany. Exponent said the testing reports found only 13 percent battery degradation even after 3,000 cycles of 15-minute rapid charging of Exponent’s proprietary battery pack – the e^pack.

Exponent is known for developing batteries that can be charged from zero to 100 percent in just 15 minutes.

The testing procedure involved subjecting the product's Li-ion cells to a demanding series of 3,000 cycles of 15-minute rapid charging, equivalent to 1 full charge and discharge in each cycle. Despite undergoing such an intensive charging regimen, the Exponent Energy product exhibited a mere 13 percent battery degradation.

The battery's performance far exceeded the conventional expectations of the industry, where 30 percent degradation is typically allowed in just 1,500 cycles with slow charging.

Recently, Exponent Energy made headlines by forming a partnership with Alt Mobility, a commercial fleet leasing and lifecycle management platform, to lease 1,000 Altigreen neEV Tez electric 3-wheelers powered by Exponent.

Exponent Energy also secured 5-year financing options with 30 percent lower equated monthly installments (EMI) through the partnership with Alt Mobility. This financial arrangement aimed to make Exponent Energy's innovative product more accessible to consumers and businesses alike, further bolstering its market appeal.