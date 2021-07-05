Explained: Why China is cracking down on its taxi service DiDi

Days after China's biggest taxi service DiDi Chuxing got itself listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) banned the application and got it removed from app stores. The Chinese government has cited a breach of customer data as the reason behind the punitive action.

Meanwhile, DiDi has said that it will fully cooperate with the investigation. It, however, said, “The company expects that the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China.”

On June 30, DiDi rolled out its initial public offering worth $68 billion. This was the second-biggest public listing in the US by a Chinese company, after Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Soon after, the application raised $4.4 billion from the market.

What is the probe about?

The CAC, without giving specifics, has said that it’s conducting a cybersecurity review of the company to 'prevent data security risks, safeguard national security, and protect public interest'. According to CAC, DiDi indulged in wrongful collection and usage of customer data. So far, it has not been disclosed if a penalty would be levied on the cab service app or not.

Connection between DiDi's IPO & its removal from app stores?

Market and political experts believe that DiDi's move to go public in the United States has not gone down well with the Chinese Communist Party. Hence the action. Earlier, the Chinese internet regulator had also targeted Full Truck Alliance Company and Kanzhun Limited, the other two Chinese companies which recently rolled out their IPOs in the United States. Earlier, fintech giant Ant Group was slapped with a record $2.8 billion fine after an antitrust probe found it had 'abused' its market dominance.

How big is DiDi?

DiDi was founded by Will Cheng in 2012. Currently, the company is run by its chief executive officer Cheng Wei and president Jean Liu — who collectively control more than 50 percent of the voting power.