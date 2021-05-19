  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

Explained: What's Bitcoin mining and how much energy does it consume

Updated : May 19, 2021 22:43:40 IST

The Bitcoin mining software takes about 10 minutes on an average for those on the network to solve the complex programme and process a block.
The annual electricity consumption of the Bitcoin network stood at 113.89 terawatts per hour per year
Explained: What's Bitcoin mining and how much energy does it consume
Published : May 19, 2021 10:43 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Maha presses panic button on mucormycosis, as black fungus cases rise to 1,500

Maha presses panic button on mucormycosis, as black fungus cases rise to 1,500

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 1,250 crore COVID relief package

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 1,250 crore COVID relief package

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement