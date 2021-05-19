Explained: What's Bitcoin mining and how much energy does it consume Updated : May 19, 2021 22:43:40 IST The Bitcoin mining software takes about 10 minutes on an average for those on the network to solve the complex programme and process a block. The annual electricity consumption of the Bitcoin network stood at 113.89 terawatts per hour per year Published : May 19, 2021 10:43 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply