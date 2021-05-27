  • SENSEX
Explained: How PNB scamster Mehul Choksi tried to flee and was caught

Updated : May 27, 2021 20:21:28 IST

Choksi is accused of defrauding PNB of almost Rs 13,600 crore through the fake LOU route 
Fugitive had exhausted all his appeals in Antigua and was possibly en route to Cuba via Dominica
Choksi may have chosen Cuba as his destination as island nation does not have extradition agreement with India
Explained: How PNB scamster Mehul Choksi tried to flee and was caught
Published : May 27, 2021 08:19 PM IST

