Explained: How PNB scamster Mehul Choksi tried to flee and was caught Updated : May 27, 2021 20:21:28 IST Choksi is accused of defrauding PNB of almost Rs 13,600 crore through the fake LOU route Fugitive had exhausted all his appeals in Antigua and was possibly en route to Cuba via Dominica Choksi may have chosen Cuba as his destination as island nation does not have extradition agreement with India Published : May 27, 2021 08:19 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply