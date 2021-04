With an overwhelming majority, Amazon defeated an unionisation drive at one of its Alabama warehouses, securing a major win for the e-commerce giant and delivering a blow to organised labour who hoped to unionise a US Amazon facility.

Workers at the BHM1 warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama voted overwhelmingly in favour of rejecting the unionisation, with fewer than 30 percent votes tallied in favour. The Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which led the union drive, intends to challenge the outcome, arguing that Amazon broke the law with some of its anti-union activities before and after the elections. The objections may initiate a legal fight, but the union is prepared to submit evidence.

Amazon has long fought attempts of unionisation at its facilities, but it was a first for the Alabama facility. The last time Amazon workers tried unionising was in 2014, but that was too was voted down.

What is labour unionisation?

A labour union is formed by workers to improve pay, benefits and working conditions of staff. It is formed in a particular trade, industry or company. It helps workers select representatives to negotiate salaries, worker benefits and working conditions with employers.

What does the outcome mean?

The outcome marked a major setback to the organised labour scene in the US. However, not the one to be pushed down, the union believes this election will fuel further unionisation attempts at other warehouses in the country.

The outcome also revealed the lengths employers would go to avoid unions, labour leaders said. According to multiple union representatives, Amazon pushed out an aggressive campaign at BHM1 urging workers to “vote ‘no’”. They sent mailers, posted fliers in bathrooms, and advertised heavily on the website.

The e-commerce giant also held regular audience meetings that everyone in the facility was required to attend. Workers had to sit through 30-minute-long presentations that gave reasons why unionisation was bad for them. They were also allowed to ask questions from the presenters.

Amazon said they wanted show workers with no previous union experience that “union is a business that collects dues”.

What did the organisers want?

Besides higher pay, organisers want Amazon to treat its workers with respect and give them more break time. Workers work for 10 hours every day, packing boxes, shelving products, and unpacking goods. They get just two 30-minute breaks in their shift.

Why did people vote no?

An Amazon worker told CNBC that while Amazon used scare tactics while talking about unionisation, he didn’t understand how the union could help them. He said RWDSU did not explain what workers could get out of unionisation and did not respond to his request for information.

Furthermore, he added his experience working at Amazon was positive so far. While many complained of a demanding job, his experience of working at a construction site made it easier for him to adapt at Amazon. Amazon’s pay and benefits are also a step up from his previous job, he added, which is why he voted against the unionisation.

Other workers feared that letting union in the organisation would result in them losing some of the benefits Amazon accrues them currently. For example, Amazon’s upskilling program pays a percentage of tuition costs to train warehouse workers for the job in other fields.

Some felt unionisation wasn’t necessary, since all you needed to do was work hard to succeed at Amazon.

Why did people vote yes?

Fewer than 30 percent of workers at the BHM1 facility voted in favour of unionisation. One of the reasons, according to a CNBC report, was some workers felt Amazon was too aggressive in its messaging against unionisation.

What did Amazon tell the workers in its messaging?

According to a report in CNBC, Amazon shed some light on the contracts that RWDSU had won. The aim was to underline unions’ shortcomings. It further told the workers that the union was primarily a poultry workers’ organisation and had no experience in representing warehouse workers.

With this argument, Amazon was aiming to highlight to the workers that the union may not understand their employer.

While Poultry workers do make up a significant share of RWDSU’s membership in the state, it represents other industries as well, from retail to non-profit and cannabis, among others. But, it did not help the fact that most of the union organisers that spoke to BHM1 workers came from nearby poultry farms.

During the audience meetings, Amazon also sought to highlight the negative outcomes that could arise if workers voted in favour of unionisation. According to a report in CNBC, Amazon told workers that union may inspire workers to go on strikes and that employees could lose their benefits.

Clarifying its message, Amazon said it was trying to point out to workers that if the union is voted in, it would call for a strike, given that’s the main leverage union has on employers.

In response to whether workers would lose their benefits, Amazon replied “there are many outcomes that can result from collective bargaining negotiations.”

Is there any significance of the timings of unionisation?

According to labour historians, this timing is important for two reasons, one the pandemic, two the movements against racism.

At this point, workers feel betrayed that their employers did not do enough to protect them from the virus. For example, when people in warehouses tested positive, the remaining workers were not given protective gear.

The Black Lives Matter movement, on the other hand, has inspired a sense of dignity. Workers want to be treated with respect and most of the workers in the Alabama warehouse are black.

How did Amazon respond to efforts of unionisation?

Per an Associated Press report, Amazon argued that the Bessemer warehouse created thousands of jobs with an average pay of $15.30 per hour, more than twice the minimum wage in Alabama. The warehouse that opened a year ago also pays for workers’ healthcare, vision, and dental insurance.