Explained: 5 immediate implications of Sebi order for Zee promoters

The promoters own 3.99 percent shareholding in ZEEL. Advocates CNBC-TV18 spoke to said that the SEBI order does not have any implication on their shareholding and promoter status. The current SEBI order is an interim one, but the final order could give further directions related to the findings on siphoning of funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in its latest order, has restrained Essel Group Chairman, Subhash Chandra, and Zee Entertainment head, Punit Goenka from holding any key managerial position until further notice. In the interim order, Sebi has said that investigation revealed that Chandra and Punit Goenka abused their position as directors of Zee Entertainment in 2019 by siphoning off funds for their own benefit.

Live Tv

Loading...

Here is all you need to know about the impact of the order:

What is the immediate impact on Chandra and Goenka?