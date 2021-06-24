Experts hail RIL’s mega announcements at 44th AGM

Mini

A big step towards internationalisation, a roadmap for green energy business, and the promise of a smartphone by September, Reliance Industries' 44th Annual General Meeting set the foundation for the oil to telecom conglomerate's future strategy. To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to Manish Chokhani, Former Investment Banker, Ajay Mathur, Director General of International Solar Alliance and Dinesh Kanabar, CEO of Dhruva Advisors.