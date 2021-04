The fresh wave of COVID has thrown many businesses into uncertainty. So, what are those big challenges for the companies in the startup world and how is the venture capital (VC) space really viewing their portfolio, and also whether they are looking at investment destinations at this point.

To understand this, CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to an eminent panel - Saurabh Nigam, co-founder & COO of ElasticRun; Sandeep Gudibanda, co-founder & CEO of HealthPlix and Vani Kola, MD of Kalaari Capital.

Vani Kola said, “If we think about it from a long term, I don’t think much has changed or will change rather from the landscape of startups and VCs. I think if anything there is such a pace of acceleration of digital adoption which requires new thinking, emerging models, and technology solutions that is of course at the core of what benefits startups.”

On the impact of COVID on the business, Saurabh Nigam said, “This pandemic has given a fillip to the business, looking very positively to the online purchase. Brands have opened for this channel as they look for a reliable network to ensure predictable reach and for us, this is an inflection point for the platform to scale with much rapid pace.”