Expect profit to increase YoY; have doubled our hiring plans: Capgemini CEO

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many businesses to a halt, it gave a push to break boundaries for some others like the IT sector.

Adoption of digital technologies accelerated the move on artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing and that has given new leeway for the IT industry which is looking to hire more people.

In an interview to Archana Shukla, Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini Group said he expects the company to have 14 percent profitability by 2025.

"We continue to expect our profit to increase year on year. We have been doing it for the last 10-years and I expect it to continue, sometimes it is small but every year we have been improving profitability except last year where we had a bit of erosion but now we are back on to profitability drive and we have targeted 14 percent by 2025."

He said, "Our company's growth is linked to the evolution of the use of IT. IT has been always focused around enterprise management - help companies run more efficiently. Now we have what we call the intelligent industry, all new product developments, all the operations are now digitalised. So the growth is coming because the use of IT has significantly expanded across the value chain in the companies. So we have to ensure that IT is not just a spend but it helps our clients transform and create value."

He said the company has doubled its hiring plans.

"Compared to the beginning of the year we have doubled our hiring plans. The demand is tremendous but the challenge is going to be the shortage of talent in the market. There is definitely a talent war going on because there is more demand.

Watch video for more.