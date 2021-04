Expect market share to cross 50% In premium & decorative fans: Havells India

The Havells India stock has seen a 95 percent up move in the last one year. To discuss the business outlook and the demand trends as we head into the summer season, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ravindra Singh Negi, President for electrical consumer durables at Havells India.

Talking about product innovation Negi said, “We are looking at the summer season very differently. Last season was a complete washout during this period. We have spent the pandemic preparing ourselves in terms of capacity enhancements, our new launches.”

On market share, he said, “When you look at decorative and premium fans we dominate this segment. We have a market share of more than 40 percent in these segments. These two fans will add more innovation to the brand and we expect the market share in decorative and premium fans to cross 50 percent.”

On surge in COVID cases, Negi said, “The current surge which is happening very recently we have not seen any impact as of now on our business.

We are all concerned about it, in fact, Havells is one of the organisations which has gone ahead and said that we will take care of the cost of the vaccination also. Surge is the recent phenomena and we just need to wait and watch.”