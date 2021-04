Expect digital transformation cycle to continue over the next 2 years: Infosys’ Salil Parekh

IT major Infosys has had an incredible 3-year transformation journey and is well-positioned for FY22, said Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys in an interview with CNBC. According to Parekh, the digital transformation cycle will continue over the next 12-24 months and he expects robust growth going forward.

“With the capability that we have built-in digital and the investment focus that many of our large enterprise clients have, we see that this trend is looking to continue at least for the next 12-24 months if not longer," Parekh explained.

He added that most of the large clients are focused on cloud computing and that is becoming a primary driver of large transformation programs.

“The large clients, enterprises that we are working with are primarily focused on the cloud transition. Large enterprises have taken learnings from the past 12 months that the more digital they are, the better they are able to grow and service their customers and employee base. With that in mind tech spending which was focused on digital, is not just a cost element for them, it is also an investment in their future – both for them to thrive and survive,” Parekh noted.

On the rising COVID cases in India, he said that Infosys has gone back to a full work-from-home environment. He also said that they have started a vaccine program within campuses for employees and their family members.