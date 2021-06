“Global lighting system business is going through a challenging phase at this moment. It is faced by semiconductor shortage, which has led to the passenger vehicle volumes globally coming down,” said TR Srinivasan, Group CFO, Varroc in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“We are expecting things to get back on track towards the end of Q2,” he added.

“Quite a few of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have opted for the shutdown of their plants for a period of time, both in Europe and North America. This trend is continuing in Q1. As per our estimates, it will take more time to stabilise,” he further mentioned.

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit almost all OEMs in India. “Lockdowns due to the second wave have impacted almost all the OEMs. We saw a major part of that impact happening in April and May, but now things are starting to get back to normal,” Srinivasan shared.

“We are cautiously optimistic for the Indian demand to come back toward the later part of this quarter onwards,” he stated.

In terms of reduction of debt, he said, “We intend to bring down the net debt levels further by improving the operational cash flow.”