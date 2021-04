Sorab Agarwal, the Whole Time Director at Action Construction Equipment discussed the outlook on infrastructure and construction activity.

“At EBITDA level, last quarter we were close to about 11.5-12 percent on margins and going forward, this is going to expand further owing to our operating leverage getting improved. Next year, we should definitely be looking at the range of 12-14 percent provided there are no commodity hiccups. We are definitely targeting that,” he said.

In terms of crane business, he said, “Q3 and Q4 have been very good. In Q4 we are expecting at least about 20-25 percent increase in the crane business on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.”

Crane business contributes about 60 percent of the overall revenues.

On price hike, he pointed out, “In the month of November, the steel prices started increasing and in December-January, they went through the roof. During January, we took a substantial price increase close to about 10-11 percent. So I don’t see price increase coming up.”

In the month of March 2021, the promoter, Mona Agarwal, had sold 3 percent of shares in the market.

“Before giving away this 3 percent stake, we were at about 73 percent and now we are at about 70 percent. A lot of good marquee FIIs wanted to get invested in our company, finally we gave in and that is how it happened. As of now there are no plans to liquidate any further shares,” he said.