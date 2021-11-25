Expanding reach & awareness via the Facebook family of apps

The driving force behind digital health clinics – Man Matters and Bodywise – Revant Bhate, Co-Founder and CEO, Mosaic Wellness, shares that his first year in business has been very encouraging. His consumers loved the proposition and that was clearly evident from how high his repeat sales were.

Explaining the reason for his success, he says, “One constant aspect of our digital go-to-market strategy has always been Facebook. Initially, we leaned heavily on Facebook and over time, we took the support of Instagram and WhatsApp as well. Over the past 18 months, we have been able to leverage each of these channels to propel our business forward.”

Within a short span of time, his enterprise has 150,000 followers on Instagram alone. He attributes this to widespread digital adoption since the pandemic, the kind of content that his team has been creating and how well-accepted it has been by online consumer segments. In fact, he sees a virtuous cycle emerging as his followers have created a lot more followership and a very strong community. “All this was possible because we were able to reach 30-40 million people every month through our paid marketing initiatives on the Facebook family. At least 1% was bound to find what we are offering very engaging and got converted into consumers.”

He also emphasizes the need to be continuously planning the next digital strategy. “Facebook Blueprint is a great place to start. It helped us really understand how we could use Facebook to build our digital marketing strategy and take our business online. Beyond that, it keeps us aware of what’s changing regularly too,” he says.

His advice to other startups is that today, when any business is being launched, it depends on creating awareness around its proposition and there is no better family of apps than the Facebook group for this purpose.

Over the next 12-18 months, he plans to scale up his offerings to more men and women in the country and is targeting a user base of 10 million. “We have leveraged paid marketing on both Facebook and Instagram to create a lot of awareness around what our platforms stand for and how they really help Indian men and women to look at elective health and awareness. In future too, we will continue to leverage the Facebook family of apps,” he concludes.

This is a Partnered Post