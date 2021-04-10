  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

Exclusive: Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1

Updated : April 10, 2021 09:05 AM IST

The shift to online has stymied many activist investor groups whose shareholder resolutions often animate the meetings.
Hence Berkshire Hathaway told an activist group it could present a shareholder proposal remotely for the company's May 1 annual meeting
Exclusive: Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1
Published : April 10, 2021 09:05 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Exclusive: Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1

Exclusive: Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1

Startup Street: Alteria Capital closes second venture debt fund at Rs 1,325 crore

Startup Street: Alteria Capital closes second venture debt fund at Rs 1,325 crore

Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 1.36 times on last day

Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 1.36 times on last day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement