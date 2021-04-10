Exclusive: Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1 Updated : April 10, 2021 09:05 AM IST The shift to online has stymied many activist investor groups whose shareholder resolutions often animate the meetings. Hence Berkshire Hathaway told an activist group it could present a shareholder proposal remotely for the company's May 1 annual meeting Published : April 10, 2021 09:05 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply