  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week lows on March 4
Rupee extends losses as it hits 73.57 against dollar
Coronavirus update: all international flights to be screened
Gold price: Yellow metal falls as US Fed cuts interest rates
Home Business
Business

Excise hike will ruin Goa's charm as liquor haven, says trade body

Updated : March 05, 2020 12:11 AM IST

Traditionally, Goa is known as a state with a liberal excise regime, with its liquor priced cheaper as compared to neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Justifying the excise fee hike, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that in recent years, several government duties including those imposed on revenue stamps, land transactions and even court fees had seen an increase.
Excise hike will ruin Goa's charm as liquor haven, says trade body

You May Also Like

Antony Waste Handling IPO subscribed 9% on Day 1

Antony Waste Handling IPO subscribed 9% on Day 1

Public sector banks' merger to come into effect from April 1, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Public sector banks' merger to come into effect from April 1, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase 2 launched with an outlay of Rs 1.4 lakh crore

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase 2 launched with an outlay of Rs 1.4 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement