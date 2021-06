In a major development, the Tamil Nadu Police on Friday has arrested former chief of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Ravi Parthasarathy.

Parthasarathy was arrested by the economic offences wing (EOW) of Chennai Police in connection with a Rs 200 crore cheating and criminal breach of trust case filed by 63 Moon Technologies Ltd.

Later, a special court for cases under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (TNPID) in Chennai ordered 15 days of judicial custody of Parthasarathy.