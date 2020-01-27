Business

Ex-Citi India boss Pramit Jhaveri likely to join Tata Trusts board, says report

Updated : January 27, 2020 08:49 AM IST

Pramit Jhaveri may be appointed as a trustee in the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and it will be formalised soon.

The vacancy arose after the resignation of managing trustee R Venkatramanan from the Tata Trusts in March 2019.