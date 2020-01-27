Countdown

#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Ex-Citi India boss Pramit Jhaveri likely to join Tata Trusts board, says report

Updated : January 27, 2020 08:49 AM IST

Pramit Jhaveri may be appointed as a trustee in the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and it will be formalised soon.
The vacancy arose after the resignation of managing trustee R Venkatramanan from the Tata Trusts in March 2019.
The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust is one of the two main trusts that holds a 28 percent stake in Tata Sons, while the Sir Ratan Tata Trust owns about 23 percent.
Ex-Citi India boss Pramit Jhaveri likely to join Tata Trusts board, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Deadly Coronavirus wreak havoc in China, claims 41 lives, nearly 1,300 confirmed cases, 237 critical

Deadly Coronavirus wreak havoc in China, claims 41 lives, nearly 1,300 confirmed cases, 237 critical

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV