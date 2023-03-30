Evolve Global Corp launches three AI-based business products

Evolve Global Corp, a provider of advanced technology solutions, has launched three AI-based business products – each designed to help companies improve their operations and gain a competitive edge.

Evolve Global Corp, a provider of advanced technology solutions, has launched three AI-based business products – each designed to help companies improve their operations and gain a competitive edge. The first of these products is called Predictor, which facilitates the conversion of the top 20 percent of revenue-generating clients through targeted marketing strategies and the execution of high-impact account-based marketing campaigns.

The tool enables the identification of known and unknown visitors in real-time, enabling the targeting of buyers from named accounts and the delivery of personalized ad campaigns wherever they may be. In addition, it provides real-time website personalization to surface relevant content for each visitor and other cutting-edge features. Utilizing insight-led sales, Predictor assists in accelerating the conversion of deals, the firm said.

The second product, Innovator is a tool that simplifies the content syndication process, enabling users to consolidate all of their material and streamline their distribution tactics. Through Innovator, individuals can effortlessly reach their intended audience on social media, email marketing, or any other preferred channel, ensuring that their message is delivered to the right people. Innovator provides a comprehensive suite of real-time analytics that help users make informed decisions based on data.

With detailed engagement statistics, users can determine which pieces of content resonate with their audience and adjust their approach accordingly, maximizing the impact of their content strategy.

Finally, the third product is called Intello, which is a tool that provides businesses with a competitive edge and sustainable advantage by serving as a comprehensive source of truth for all their needs. It offers early warning signs that aid in the planning of medium and long-term strategies to identify the best growth prospects.

"Predictor, Innovator, and Intello are designed to help businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of AI and make data-driven decisions. Our products provide businesses with a competitive edge, enabling them to stay ahead of the curve and succeed in today's rapidly evolving business landscape,” said Satish, CEO of Evolve Global Corp.