eVitalRx becomes first pharma ERP system integrated into ONDC network

eVitalRx, a health tech startup, has become the first Pharma ERP system integrated into the ONDC network, a Government of India initiative. Additionally, it has launched cloud-based ERP software for pharmacies.

The company has delivered a solution to address daily operational challenges faced by pharmacists. Kaushal Shah, CEO at eVitalRx said, "At eVitalRx, our focus lies in providing innovative pharmacy billing and ERP software, leveraging the advantages of cloud-based SaaS and mobile accessibility. Our state-of-the-art software is designed to ptimise pharmacy business operations, catering not only to retail pharmacies but also chain pharmacies, generic pharmacies, clinical pharmacies and health tech startups."

Shah emphasized that eVitalRx recognizes and supports India's transition towards generic medicines.

“To facilitate this shift, the software incorporates a feature that enables pharmacists to seamlessly convert branded medicines into their generic counterparts (Rx to Gx) with a single click. This unprecedented capability is made possible by product catalogue, encompassing over 3,00,000 medicines, along with dosage formulation, salt content (API), therapeutic categories, and regulatory schedules. The catalogue continues to expand with the addition of 2,000+ products each week. With more than 200,000 medicine pictures and 15,000 unique salt (API) and combination listings, pharmacists can easily find in-stock alternatives, addressing a significant challenge that hindered the adoption of generics in the past,” he said.

eVitalRx said it aims to forge strategic partnerships with other industry players, including EMR and HMS software providers, insurance companies and health tech startups. Currently, over 4,000 pharmacies operate on the eVitalRx software, and the company plans to expand this number to 10,000 within the fiscal year 2023-2024.