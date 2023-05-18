English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewseVitalRx becomes first pharma ERP system integrated into ONDC network

eVitalRx becomes first pharma ERP system integrated into ONDC network

eVitalRx becomes first pharma ERP system integrated into ONDC network
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 12:32:39 AM IST (Updated)

eVitalRx said it aims to forge strategic partnerships with other industry players, including EMR and HMS software providers, insurance companies and health tech startups.

eVitalRx, a health tech startup, has become the first Pharma ERP system integrated into the ONDC network, a Government of India initiative. Additionally, it has launched cloud-based ERP software for pharmacies.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company has delivered a solution to address daily operational challenges faced by pharmacists. Kaushal Shah, CEO at eVitalRx said, "At eVitalRx, our focus lies in providing innovative pharmacy billing and ERP software, leveraging the advantages of cloud-based SaaS and mobile accessibility. Our state-of-the-art software is designed to ptimise pharmacy business operations, catering not only to retail pharmacies but also chain pharmacies, generic pharmacies, clinical pharmacies and health tech startups."
Shah emphasized that eVitalRx recognizes and supports India's transition towards generic medicines.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X