eVitalRx becomes first pharma ERP system integrated into ONDC network

eVitalRx said it aims to forge strategic partnerships with other industry players, including EMR and HMS software providers, insurance companies and health tech startups.

eVitalRx, a health tech startup, has become the first Pharma ERP system integrated into the ONDC network, a Government of India initiative. Additionally, it has launched cloud-based ERP software for pharmacies.

The company has delivered a solution to address daily operational challenges faced by pharmacists. Kaushal Shah, CEO at eVitalRx said, "At eVitalRx, our focus lies in providing innovative pharmacy billing and ERP software, leveraging the advantages of cloud-based SaaS and mobile accessibility. Our state-of-the-art software is designed to ptimise pharmacy business operations, catering not only to retail pharmacies but also chain pharmacies, generic pharmacies, clinical pharmacies and health tech startups."

Shah emphasized that eVitalRx recognizes and supports India's transition towards generic medicines.