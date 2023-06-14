 Everest Fleet raises $20 million in funding round led by Uber

The company operates in the shared mobility space in India and is an existing partner to ridesharing companies like Uber and Ola.
Fleet supplier Everest Fleet on Wednesday announced the closure of $20 million funding round led by Uber. The company operates in the shared mobility space in India and is an existing partner to ridesharing companies like Uber and Ola.
The funding will enable Everest Fleet to expand its operations and grow the overall supply pool available for the ridesharing industry where demand continues to outstrip vehicle supply, the company said in a statement.
“This funding round will accelerate our transition from being a CNG-dominated fleet to one with CNG and electric vehicles in the next 5 years. By 2026, we aim to have 10,000 electric vehicles as part of our overall fleet," Cofounder of Everest Fleet Siddharth Ladsariya said.
"With continued scale up of our operations, we aim to offer a rewarding driver partner proposition while helping our partners deliver a superlative experience to their customers," he added.
Headquartered in Mumbai, Everest Fleet was founded in 2016. The company boasts employment over 10,000 drivers and is present in 7 cities, including - Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune.
"Helping drivers get easy access to vehicles is a key priority for Uber and this investment will unlock earning opportunities for tens of thousands of drivers across India. Everest has grown its fleet at an impressive pace and has set new industry benchmarks in asset utilization. With the addition of new cars, including electric vehicles, Uber will continue to deliver a great service experience to riders," said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Third Eye | Here's how replenishing structures gaining currency in securitisation
Jun 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD's Bhuj radar operational just 48 hours prior to anticipated landfall | EXCLUSIVE
Jun 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mind Matters | To the Brink and Back (Part-2): A rubble-strewn road to recovery
Jun 13, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Bank of Baroda's outgoing MD & CEO has a lesson on how to turn a stock into a market darling
Jun 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read