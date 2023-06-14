 Everest Fleet raises $20 million in funding round led by Uber

2 Min(s) Read
Fleet supplier Everest Fleet on Wednesday announced the closure of $20 million funding round led by Uber. The company operates in the shared mobility space in India and is an existing partner to ridesharing companies like Uber and Ola.
The funding will enable Everest Fleet to expand its operations and grow the overall supply pool available for the ridesharing industry where demand continues to outstrip vehicle supply, the company said in a statement.
“This funding round will accelerate our transition from being a CNG-dominated fleet to one with CNG and electric vehicles in the next 5 years. By 2026, we aim to have 10,000 electric vehicles as part of our overall fleet," Cofounder of Everest Fleet Siddharth Ladsariya said.