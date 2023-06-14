 Everest Fleet raises $20 million in funding round led by Uber

The company operates in the shared mobility space in India and is an existing partner to ridesharing companies like Uber and Ola.

Fleet supplier Everest Fleet on Wednesday announced the closure of $20 million funding round led by Uber. The company operates in the shared mobility space in India and is an existing partner to ridesharing companies like Uber and Ola.

The funding will enable Everest Fleet to expand its operations and grow the overall supply pool available for the ridesharing industry where demand continues to outstrip vehicle supply, the company said in a statement.