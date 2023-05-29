EV probe | Greaves Cotton, Revolt, 2 others get notices for breaking manufacturing and import rules

The government's crackdown on electric vehicle (EV) companies violating subsidy norms has expanded, with notices being sent to four additional companies for allegedly failing to comply with localisation criteria. CNBC-TV18 learns that alongside Hero Electric and Okinawa, Greaves Cotton, Benling, Amo Mobility, and Revolt have received notices.

Greaves Cotton, which owns Ampere, a company with electric scooters and outlets across the country, is being pursued for a recovery amount of Rs 124 crore. Benling is facing a recovery of Rs 48 crore, Revolt Rs 44 crore, and Amo Mobility Rs 80 lakh. Additionally, the government has questioned these companies regarding their potential deregistration from the FAME scheme.

Sources indicate that vehicle testing agencies have detected violations of phased manufacturing programs and import criteria.

Previously, notices were issued to Hero Electric and Okinawa, for debarment from the FAME scheme and the recovery of subsidies. Both companies have yet to repay the government, and the government is contemplating further action.

It has been revealed that the government aims to conclude the entire investigation into 17 companies as swiftly as possible.