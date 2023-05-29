English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness NewsEV probe | Greaves Cotton, Revolt, 2 others get notices for breaking manufacturing and import rules

    EV probe | Greaves Cotton, Revolt, 2 others get notices for breaking manufacturing and import rules

    CNBC TV18
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Parikshit Luthra  May 29, 2023 5:28:55 PM IST (Published)

    The government's crackdown on electric vehicle (EV) companies violating subsidy norms has expanded, with notices being sent to four additional companies for allegedly failing to comply with localisation criteria. CNBC-TV18 learns that alongside Hero Electric and Okinawa, Greaves Cotton, Benling, Amo Mobility, and Revolt have received notices.

    The government's crackdown on electric vehicle (EV) companies violating subsidy norms has expanded, with notices being sent to four additional companies for allegedly failing to comply with localisation criteria. CNBC-TV18 learns that alongside Hero Electric and Okinawa, Greaves Cotton, Benling, Amo Mobility, and Revolt have received notices.

    Greaves Cotton, which owns Ampere, a company with electric scooters and outlets across the country, is being pursued for a recovery amount of Rs 124 crore. Benling is facing a recovery of Rs 48 crore, Revolt Rs 44 crore, and Amo Mobility Rs 80 lakh. Additionally, the government has questioned these companies regarding their potential deregistration from the FAME scheme.
    Sources indicate that vehicle testing agencies have detected violations of phased manufacturing programs and import criteria.
    Previously, notices were issued to Hero Electric and Okinawa, for debarment from the FAME scheme and the recovery of subsidies. Both companies have yet to repay the government, and the government is contemplating further action.
    Also Read: Enough signals from government that FAME is on last legs, says Bajaj Auto
    It has been revealed that the government aims to conclude the entire investigation into 17 companies as swiftly as possible.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X