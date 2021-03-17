  • SENSEX
Euler Motors raises an additional $2.6 million in its Series A round

Updated : March 17, 2021 03:27 PM IST

The new funds will be used for Euler Motors’ upcoming launch of its three-wheeler cargo vehicle.
Euler Motors has established a network of 100+ charging infrastructure in Delhi NCR that can charge 200+ electric vehicles at any given point.
The company is all set to launch an advanced technology L5 vehicle in the upcoming quarter.
