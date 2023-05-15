English
EU approves Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 10:46:49 PM IST (Published)

This approval from the European Union is a significant victory for Microsoft, especially considering that the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had previously blocked the deal last month. The CMA's concern was primarily related to potential reduced competition in the nascent cloud gaming market, as it believed Microsoft might make Activision's key games exclusive to its own cloud gaming platforms, such as Call of Duty.

European Union regulators approved Microsoft's proposed acquisition of gaming firm Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. However, this approval is subject to remedies offered by Microsoft to address antitrust concerns, particularly in the field of cloud gaming.

One of the key remedies provided by Microsoft is the assurance that users will be able to stream Activision games they purchase on any cloud streaming platform, rather than being limited exclusively to Microsoft's platforms.
