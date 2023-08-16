Ethnic wear makes a comeback | Unveiling the factors behind its resurgence

CNBC-TV18 engaged in discussions with Bidyut Bhanjdeo, Chief Business Officer-Ethnix at Raymond, and Sooraj Bhat, ECO-Ethnic Business at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), to explore the magnitude of opportunity in resurgence of ethnic wear.

Approximately one out of every five online orders constitutes either a kurta, saree or some form of ethnic attire. Multiple factors have contributed to this trend. Firstly, India's numerous occasions, ranging from festivals to weddings and related celebrations, prompt the use of ethnic clothing. Secondly, the proliferation of brands and designers specialising in ethnic wear has elevated its popularity, providing a diverse array of choices.

Rising income levels and a deeper connection to Indian culture have also significantly driven the demand for such clothing. Additionally, the introduction of new categories like Indo-western fusion has broadened the scope of ethnic fashion, appealing to a wider audience.

