CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsEthnic wear makes a comeback | Unveiling the factors behind its resurgence

Ethnic wear makes a comeback | Unveiling the factors behind its resurgence

1 Min Read
Profile image

By Ritu Singh   | Mangalam Maloo  Aug 16, 2023 5:13:55 PM IST (Published)

CNBC-TV18 engaged in discussions with Bidyut Bhanjdeo, Chief Business Officer-Ethnix at Raymond, and Sooraj Bhat, ECO-Ethnic Business at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), to explore the magnitude of opportunity in resurgence of ethnic wear.

Approximately one out of every five online orders constitutes either a kurta, saree or some form of ethnic attire. Multiple factors have contributed to this trend. Firstly, India's numerous occasions, ranging from festivals to weddings and related celebrations, prompt the use of ethnic clothing. Secondly, the proliferation of brands and designers specialising in ethnic wear has elevated its popularity, providing a diverse array of choices.

Share Market Live


Rising income levels and a deeper connection to Indian culture have also significantly driven the demand for such clothing. Additionally, the introduction of new categories like Indo-western fusion has broadened the scope of ethnic fashion, appealing to a wider audience.
CNBC-TV18 engaged in discussions with Bidyut Bhanjdeo, Chief Business Officer-Ethnix at Raymond, and Sooraj Bhat, ECO-Ethnic Business at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), to explore the magnitude of this opportunity.
For the entire discussion watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retailethnic wearRaymondsarees

Recommended Articles

View All
Key investment options for beginners and avenues to avoid

Key investment options for beginners and avenues to avoid

Aug 16, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Explained | Assam delimitation — What is it and why are some opposing it?

Explained | Assam delimitation — What is it and why are some opposing it?

Aug 16, 2023 IST7 Min Read

Applying for education loan for studying abroad? Here's a checklist for you

Applying for education loan for studying abroad? Here's a checklist for you

Aug 16, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Healthy India | No-tobacco warning — here's why the mandatory rule extended to OTT platforms

Healthy India | No-tobacco warning — here's why the mandatory rule extended to OTT platforms

Aug 16, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X