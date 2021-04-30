Ethereum hits an all-time high overshadowing Bitcoin: Here's all you need to know Updated : April 30, 2021 12:56:23 IST The price of Ether has shot up by 260 percent over the last year, higher than the 87 percent rise in the value of Bitcoin during the same period. The surge in Ether's price comes days after the European Investment Bank announced that it had issued 100 million euros in 2-year notes using the Ethereum blockchain. Published : April 30, 2021 12:56 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply