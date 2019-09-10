Essel Group pays Rs 1,939 crore to mutual funds from first-tranche stake sale

Billionaire Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group repaid about Rs 1,939 crore to lenders including mutual funds following the first-tranche stake sale, multiple people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.

HDFC Mutual Fund received Rs 580 crore, Aditya Birla Sun Life got Rs 760 crore while Kotak Mutual Fund has received Rs 599 crore from the Zee group promoters, which sold a stake in flagship Zee Entertainment in July.

As per the transactions, HDFC MF has so far received 50 percent of the total outstanding dues from Zee, Aditya Birla Sun Life about 45 percent while Kotak 52 percent.