Business
Environment ministry advises states to reduce reliance on single-use plastic
Updated : September 24, 2019 08:16 PM IST
The advisory has specified modalities for the phase-out process of single use plastic.
Use of items such as artificial flowers, flags and banners should be discouraged.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more