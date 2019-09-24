Environment ministry advises states to reduce reliance on single-use plastic

As the industry awaits clarity on the government's proposed single-use plastic ban, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has issued an advisory to states and government departments on the issue.

The advisory has specified modalities for the phase-out process of single use plastic, sources said. According to the advisory, the MoEF has defined single-use plastic "as disposable plastics (use-and-throw items) that are commonly used for packaging and include items intended to be used only once, before they are thrown away or recycled. Common SUP items are carry bags, food packaging, bottles, straws, containers, cups and cutlery".

Government advisory

The advisory says that while individual states and union territories have issued specific regulations on the use of single-use plastic in the past, "the following suggestions are to be added to the existing orders and/or to any new regulations as an advisory."

For instance, in June 2018, Maharashtra started penalising all those found using single-use plastic and disposable items. The notification banned manufacture, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as bags, spoons, plates and other disposable items.

Sustainability goals

The ministry urges states and union territories to curb production of all plastic carry bags, with or without handles, irrespective of thickness and size. Production of plastic cutlery including plates, plastic cups/glass, straws and stirrers should be curbed in respective states. Production and use of thermocol or any other cutlery/decorative item made from styrofoam should also be curtailed.