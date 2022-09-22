Zepto founder Kaivalya Vohra is the youngest richest Indian; he is 19

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Vohra is the Chief Technology officer of Zepto, which has become India's fastest-growing e-grocery company.

Zepto’s co-founder, 19-year-old Kaivalya Vohra, is the youngest richest Indian, as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. Vohra is the Chief Technology Officer of Zepto, which has become India's fastest-growing e-grocery company.

Vohra occupied the 1,036th spot in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, with an individual net worth of Rs 1,000 crore. Vohra founded Zepto, a grocery delivery app in Mumbai with Aadit Palicha in 2020. Palicha, 20, has also made it to the Hurun India Rich list with a net worth of Rs 1,200 crore.

Zepto nearly doubled its valuation to $900 million in May after receiving an investment of $200 million from a round led by YC Continuity Fund. In December 2021, the company was valued at $570 million.

Who is Kaivalya Vohra?

Vohra was born in Bengaluru, and he did his schooling in Bengaluru. Vohra can fluently speak three languages, Hindi, English, and French. Before starting his own company, Vohra had enrolled at Stanford University for a computer science engineering program. However, he dropped out to pursue his entrepreneurial interests with his friend Aadit Palicha.

The Zepto duo was living in Dubai when they were admitted to Stanford and after attending online orientation, they decided to head to Mumbai.

Vohra co-founded Kiranakart, a Mumbai-based online grocery delivery start-up that promised 45-minute grocery deliveries across Mumbai, with Palicha and their work together led to the inception of Zepto, which is part of Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited.

Vohra making his debut in the rich list is an indicator of the growing influence of start-ups in India, the Hurun Research Institute said.

The Zepto duo has also been featured in Forbes magazine's influential '30 under 30' (Asia list) in the e-commerce category.